Loki directors Justin Benson and Moorhead confirm that Renslayer is definitely where they left her: in The Void.

Disney+'s Loki's erstwhile Time Variant Authority judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) was last seen waking in The Void and suddenly bathed in purple light.

This led some fans to believe that because there was a pyramid, that meant that Kang the Conqueror's Rama-Tut variant was about to join her, Cinemablend reported.

However, Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have confirmed that that particular theory is way off.

Loki's Renslayer and The Void

Benson said, “I think I'm gonna be able to say it's The Void. She's in The Void. … We like to think that The Void contains everything. Because everything on a long enough timeline gets pruned. And so, on an infinite timeline — because the TVA doesn't exist. So we like to think that even that plate there, it just kind of expanded the mythology of The Void a little bit.”

“I wanted to say just a full on lie. Like, ‘She went back to the time of the dinosaurs. You didn't catch it? Watch it again! There are dinosaurs in the background,'” Moorhead joked.

So Renslayer is definitely in The Void. However, neither directors confirmed if the purple light across her face signified Alioth's presence.

But first… what is The Void?

In Loki's season one, the belief was that those pruned by the TVA were destroyed. They weren't; they were actually transported to The Void. The Void is a location at the end of time. It's also where you can access He Who Remain's fortress, the Citadel at the End of Time.

Even without the directors' confirmation, if you go down the rabbit hole that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe wiki, the purple light is Alioth. Alioth is the entity that guards The Void.

What does this mean for Renslayer? Alioth is thought to consume everything that the TVA sends into The Void.

Fans will have to wait for more updates since there hasn't been any yet if there's going to be a season 3. If there's going to be one, it will be a Loki-less Loki since writer Eric Martin said that season two “closed the book on Loki and the TVA.”

However, this is the MCU; heroes (and sometimes villains) die and resurrect all the time. Even Tom Hiddleston – Loki himself – said it would be unwise to say good bye.

After all, he's said it twice and then came back to life in the Disney+ series.