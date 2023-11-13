Loki's Tom Hiddleston said it's "unwise" to say he won't be returning to the MCU as he's said "goodbye" at least twice now.

It has been 13 years since Tom Hiddleston first graced the screens as Loki in 2010's Thor.

Loki has also died at least three times… that we know of. It's why Hiddleston has said that it's “unwise” to assume he won't be back, he said in an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com.

“It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye,” Hiddleston stated.

“I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, ‘Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, ‘Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it,” he continued.

Neither Tom nor Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, have been announced to be a part of any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming projects. However, if and when Loki and Thor do meet, the brothers would be set for an epic reckoning.

Hiddleston said, “I think both Thor and Loki have had to excavate and analyze the past and who they feel they really are and what they really want.”

“But what's interesting about family as well, this is just me thinking about it, is sometimes it will be difficult to let go of the preconception of who they used to be. Loki might be expecting Thor to behave in a certain way or be a certain way. Thor might be expecting Loki to be a certain way. So I think initially it would be really confusing, but also they'd been apart for a long time and no doubt they've been objects in each other's mind. And so yeah, I think I wonder a reunion would likely be, we'll see,” he added.

Loki season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+.