March Madness is in full swing as the Longwood Lancers face the Houston Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Longwood-Houston prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Lancers defeated the N.C. Asheville Bulldogs 85-59 to win the Big South Championship. Ultimately, it was a remarkable performance that now sets them on a path where they are facing the top-seeded Houston Cougars in the NCAA Tournament. It was their hot shooting that helped them get to this point. Therefore, we will see if players like Walyn Napper, Michael Christmas, Johnathan Massie, and Szyman Zapala can keep their momentum going as they head into a major showdown with Houston.
The Cougars laid the biggest egg possible as they fell 69-41 in the Big 12 Tournament Final to the Iowa State Cyclones. Sadly, everything that could go wrong did no wrong in this game. Houston will hope they can get better production from L.J. Cryer, Jamal Shead, Emanuel Sharp, and J'Wan Roberts. Moreover, the defense must play much better in this one.
It will be the second appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Lancers. Sadly, their only appearance resulted in an 88-56 loss in 2022. For Houston, it will be its 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars are 38-29 overall in the tournament. Additionally, it will be its fourth straight appearance. Houston made it to the Sweet Sixteen last season. The previous season, they were in the Elite Eight. But 2021 was the best season in recent memory as they made it to the Final Four. Now, they will attempt to win a championship for the first time since 1984.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Longwood-Houston Odds
Longwood: +23.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +2400
Houston: -23.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -10000
Over: 127.5 (-115)
Under: 127.5 (-105)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 9:20 PM ET/6:20 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Longwood Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Lancers will be huge underdogs as they enter this showdown. Yet, they have some players who can make some strides in this one as they attempt to shock the world and hit the upset.
Napper averaged 14.6 points per game during the season. Then, he scored 10 points and 11 assists against the Bulldogs. Expect Napper to try and replicate those feats as he attempts to lead the Lancers to the upset. Meanwhile, Christmas will hope to spread some joy in this one. Christmas averaged 11.5 points per game throughout the season. Moreover, he had 18 points in the game against the Bulldogs.
Massie averaged 11.4 points per game throughout the season while shooting only 37.1 percent. Also, he did not do much in the last game, which needs to change. Zapala averaged 9.9 points per game during the season. Recently, he had 17 points while shooting 7 for 11 in his most recent game.
The Lancers won their last game because they shot the ball well and played amazing defense, holding the Bulldogs to 38.2 percent shooting. Also, they won the board battle. Longwood will cover the spread if their best players can continue to shoot the ball well. Then, they need to box out and not allow Houston to get second chances.
Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win
Houston should have done much better in its last game. Unfortunately, they had one of their worst games of the season. There is a great chance for redemption. But they need their shooters to do well.
Cryer was their best shooter, averaging 15.7 points per game. However, his shooting recently has been atrocious. Cryer had just seven points while shooting 3 for 12 against Iowa State. Even worse, he shot 6 for 15 and 3 for 10 in the two games prior. To say his shooting has been bad would be an understatement. He needs to do better.
Shead also needs to fix his shooting. Sadly, he managed 10 points while shooting 3 for 17. It was an ugly line for him, and he needs to find a way to improve that mark. Emanuel Sharp is another player who needs to fix his shooting. Unfortunately, his poor shooting caused some missed chances. Roberts averaged 9.9 points per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor. However, he only managed two points in his last game. The Cougars need Roberts to produce.
Houston will cover the spread if they can open the floor and take better shots. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and find a way to stop a solid offense.
Final Longwood-Houston Prediction & Pick
Longwood is 16-15 against the spread this season. Conversely, Houston is 16-16-2 against the spread. The 23.5-point spread is very high. However, the Lancers are probably the most inexperienced team in the NCAA Tournament. You also must consider that a really good Houston team just had its worst game of the season. Ultimately, there is a higher chance of a bounce back. The Cougars want to prove that their last game was a fluke. Therefore, expect them to blow Longwood out of the water to prove a point.
Final Longwood-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston: -23.5 (-110)