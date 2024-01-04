Get ready for Lionel Messi's anticipated return to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami, embarking on a packed schedule.

The football world eagerly awaits the return of Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami, setting the stage for a year packed with tournaments and expectations. Following his captivating spell with Inter Miami in the 2023 MLS season, Messi's presence will extend beyond club commitments to embrace several international tournaments, marking a hectic schedule ahead.

The Argentine maestro's agenda for 2024 is ambitious, with Messi poised to grace seven major tournaments. His allegiance to the national team remains unwavering as he gears up for pivotal roles in Copa America and the Olympic Games, donning the revered blue and white of Argentina. Simultaneously, Messi aims to leave an indelible mark on the US football scene, striving for success in various competitions for David Beckham's Inter Miami.

The reported slate for Messi at Inter Miami includes campaigns in the US Leagues Cup, MLS, CONCACAF Champions League, Interamericana Cup, and Copa Intercontinental (available to the CONCACAF Champions League winner). His multifaceted commitments outline an arduous yet thrilling path, demanding brilliance on domestic and international soil.

However, concerns loom over Messi's well-being, given his previous injury woes attributed to exhaustive travel and a relentless fixture list. Notably, the injury setback that sidelined him after the 2023 season prompted a reevaluation of player workload within the MLS. The league's decision to exclude franchises from the US Open Cup in 2024 signals a strategic move to afford players additional rest, potentially mitigating the risk of injuries, particularly for high-profile figures like Messi.

As Messi readies himself for a bustling year ahead, the recalibrated focus on player welfare within the MLS underlines a concerted effort to safeguard the health and performance of marquee talents like the Argentine virtuoso. Amidst the buzz surrounding his return, fans eagerly anticipate Messi's mesmerizing displays in both MLS and international arenas, anticipating another chapter in his illustrious footballing journey.