Ligue 1 club Lorient has made a significant signing by acquiring former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy as a free agent, reported by goal.com. The move comes after Mendy was found not guilty of rape in a retrial earlier this month. He had previously been cleared of six counts of rape in his initial trial back in January.

The left-back, who had been without a club following his release from Manchester City, has now secured a contract with Lorient until 2025. The French club confirmed the signing, adding Mendy's experience and talent to their squad.

Prior to the allegations surfacing, Mendy had enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester City, making 75 appearances for the club and winning four Premier League titles. He was also part of the France squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2018.

Since August 2021, Mendy has been absent from professional football, with his last appearance coming in Manchester City's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham. Now, with the not guilty verdict in his favor, he will have the opportunity to reignite his career at Lorient.

Before his time in England, Mendy had played for various clubs in France, including Marseille, Le Havre, and Monaco. His move to Manchester City propelled him to the international stage, and he will now look to regain his form and showcase his abilities at Lorient.

The signing of Benjamin Mendy represents an important step for Lorient as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. With his experience at the highest level and his defensive capabilities, Mendy is expected to make a valuable contribution to the team's campaign in Ligue 1.