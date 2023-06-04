Liverpool are aiming to land OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer. The Reds missed out on Jude Bellingham but are aiming to find alternatives for the England international. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes the player profile and has urged the board to get the transfer done instantly.

According to the reports from TBR Football, the talks with Thuram are progressing well. His legendary father, Lilian Thuram, is leading the negotiations from his side. It is also reported that Liverpool will be facing competition from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for the signature of the talented French midfielder. The six-time European champions are also in the hunt to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer.

Liverpool are in for a major midfield revamp this summer. They have confirmed the exits of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita this summer. Moreover, there are concerns regarding Jordan Henderson's age and Thiago Alcantara's injuries. With the addition of Thuram, we can say that they are on their way to creating a new midfield spine for next season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many pundits and fans believe that Liverpool's midfield was one of the biggest reasons why Liverpool had a poor 2022/23 season. Despite being unable to replace Sadio Mane, the Reds didn't have many memorable midfield performances in this campaign. Apart from Thiago and Henderson, Fabinho also had a season to forget.

Liverpool have added Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to their attack to complement Mohamed Salah. Now, they would hope that they create a stable midfield to protect the defense and supply the attack.