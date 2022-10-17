For the second straight season, the Los Angeles Lakers will battle the Golden State Warriors on NBA opening night.

One year ago, the Dubs took down the new-look LakeShow in Los Angeles, 121-114. That game turned out to be somewhat foreshadowing. The Lakers displayed zero chemistry in contrast to the Warriors’ smooth operation, LeBron James balled out (34/11/5), Russell Westbrook struggled mightily, and the Lakers’ supporting cast was deeply underwhelming. The Warriors, of course, would go on to win the championship, while the Lakers limped to a 33-win campaign.

On Tuesday, the two marquee franchises will face off at the Chase Center. In some ways, not much has changed. The Lakers are still figuring out the Westbrook conundrum, LeBron is still LeBron, and the Warriors still possess a continuity (recent drama aside) that the Lakers — with a revised roster, new head coach, and new system — simply don’t have, as LeBron lamented after the Lakers capped off a 1-5 preseason.

"I like the way our team is constructed, but we have to continue to work." – LeBron James shares his takeaways from the preseason. pic.twitter.com/CqstUeN6Xy — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 15, 2022

It will be #RingNight for the Dubs, meaning the Lakers—less than three years removed from a title—will either witness their NorCal rivals celebrate yet another banner or, more likely, will hang out in the locker room during the festivities.

With the stage set, let’s toss out three bold Warriors predictions for NBA Opening Night showdown between LA and Golden State.

3. Russell Westbrook will come off the bench for the Lakers (if he plays)

Westbrook strained his hamstring five minutes after making his debut as a Sixth Man on Friday. His premature exit, along with Anthony Davis’ absence (back tightness)—which caused Russ to play with LeBron—negated the team’s opportunity to get a useful glimpse at Westbrook as the second-unit quarterback in non-LeBron+AD minutes, which is the intention moving forward.

Russ did not suffer any structural damage and is listed as day-to-day. He’ll be a game-time decision for the Lakers-Warriors Opening Night game. Naturally, his compromised health may cause him to either miss time and/or make the decision to keep him with the B-team easier for Ham. However, I believe — based on common basketball sense, how the Lakers have rolled out Westbrook’s “re-alignment,” and comments and reporting from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha — that Westbrook’s 15th NBA season will begin with him as a sub, regardless of health.

2. Anthony Davis will wreck the Warriors

Davis missed three preseason games with lower back tightness/soreness, but the team insists the absences were precautionary. When he did suit up, he was dominant. He moved around great, led the Lakers in scoring (19.0 PPG) and rebounding (9.9 RPG), and, most encouragingly, shot it well from the perimeter.

Davis roasted the Dubs last opening night (33 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks) and generally plays well against Golden State. We’ll see if he starts at center — Ham wants him to, but he would rather not. Either way, Ham expects him to be the centerpiece of both the offense and defense.

It’s a critical season for Davis, considering how much he has to prove — for his future legacy, his present reputation, and to the Lakers. They need him to show he can still be an All-NBA-caliber two-way force on a nightly basis. His availability and production will determine the Lakers’ ceiling. I think he starts the season off with a bang.

1. The Lakers will win the basketball game!

The Lakers are currently listed as six-point, +210 underdogs to spoil the Warriors’ championship celebration. I like those figures.

Occasionally, teams struggle on Ring Night — all the hoopla can throw off the home team’s focus and sharpen the visitors’ just enough.

“Our first two games are against two title contenders,” Davis said on Monday. “It’s always good to spoil a ring night. So the mindset is going up there and starting the season with a couple of Ws.”

Plus, these Lakers are deeper, younger, and more athletic than their 2021-22 iteration. They are far from the Warriors’ level, but they’re better equipped to hang with the Dubs than before, especially on D. For all their defensive issues last season, the Lakers were pretty solid at creating turnovers. The Warriors cough it up often.

Also, it’s Game 1, so LeBron and AD are fresh and available. That might not be the case every time these teams meet. Westbrook in a reduced role (or out) probably makes the Lakers better, frankly.

I’m picking the Lakers’ five-game losing streak in season openers to surprisingly come to an end in the Bay.