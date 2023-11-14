The Lakers are still finding their way after 10 games of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have played 10 games. They've won five, each by six points or fewer. They've lost five, by an average margin of 10.2 points per game.

They've already dealt with a rash of injuries and a tough schedule, so they can easily accentuate the positive (hey, it's better than 2-10). Of course, a handful of things haven't gone ideally, regardless of opponent or health.

Here are three early disappointments for the Lakers.

3. Max Christie

Classifying Christie's start as “disappointing” is relative to probably premature hype. Lakers fans were ready for Christie to be a key rotation piece out of the gate. The 20-year-old impressed at Summer League and outplayed Cam Reddish in the preseason.

Darvin Ham tapped Reddish over Christie on opening night. Reddish was just nominated alongside Anthony Davis for Western Conference Player of the Week, while Christie has yet to make a substantial impact outside of a couple of active defensive stints. He's scored 19 points across six appearances and has missed nine of 10 3-point attempts.

It's extremely early. Ham recently called Christie a “jewel”. The Lakers, in a sense, know what they have in the 20-year-old: a bouncy pest who zips around negative spaces, cuts off and through lanes, and stays ready to shoot.

Christie's been fine. His energy is useful. He just hasn't made his imprint on the season.

*I might have placed Austin Reaves here a few days ago, before he was realigned to the bench. The expectations for Reaves were sky-high following a stellar playoff run, a major payday, All-Star chatter, and a standout FIBA World Cup run. However, the Lakers partially expected Reaves to start behind schedule. Plus, he's starting to find his groove. Excluding a team-wide no-show vs. the Houston Rockets last Wednesday, the third-year swingman has averaged 18.2 points and 5.8 assists, on 62.7% shooting in November.

2. Injuries

It's nobody's fault, of course, but the ash of injuries has been a major annoyance for the Lakers as they try to establish cohesion. Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince missed multiple games. Jaxson Hayes sprained an ankle. Jarred Vanderbilt — a presumed starter and critical defender — has yet to play. Gabe Vincent is out with a knee injury (as is Jalen Hood-Schfinio). The Lakers have especially missed Vanderbilt and Vincent's defense on the wing.

The overall sapping of depth has placed an untenable strain on the non-LeBron minutes. The Lakers' net rating is 24.4 points per 100 possessions better when LeBron is on the floor.

Ailments to LeBron and AD are going to happen. LeBron is currently nursing a shin contusion while AD missed a game due to adductor spasms. The supporting cast, though, was designed to be sturdy and deep. So far, the inability to field a consistent rotation has been a real obstacle for the coaching staff.

1. Shooting

Rob Pelkinka thought he put enough lasers around LeBron and AD. The Lakers re-signed Reaves, Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell. They added Christan Wood, Vincent, and Prince. Christie shot 41.9% from downtown as a rookie. At worst, the Lakers projected as an average shooting club.

Maybe they'll get there. Through 10 games, though, the Lakers rank 28th in 3-point percentage and 29th in 3-pointers made per game. (Other lingering issues: first quarters, transition defense, rebounding).

“Guys are still figuring out their rhythms in terms of the synergy with one another, each other’s tendencies and habits,” Ham said after the Lakers shot 4-for-19 on Sunday. “But that’ll come. … The biggest thing that you can do in the meantime, though, is be good defensively.”

Besides LeBron and AD's general health, perimeter shooting is the biggest concern for the Lakers going forward. The 2020 Lakers are the only non-elite shooting team in recent memory to win the title, and they caught fire in the bubble. Right now, the Lakers are nowhere near mediocre.