LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers staved off elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs while conquering a key psychological hurdle with their Game 4 win over Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.
The Lakers built a double-digit first-half lead for the fourth time this series. They led Denver at the break for the eighth time in the last 12 meetings. The Nuggets had won the previous 11.
On Saturday, facing the prospect of being swept by the same team in back-to-back years on their home court, the Lakers didn't let go of the rope. When Michael Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer cut the margin to seven with 3:41 in the third quarter, the Lakers responded with a crisp offensive set that resulted in a Gabe Vincent triple.
The Lakers were -2 in the third quarter — seismic progress! — allowing them to maintain their momentum heading into the final period. They finished behind 14 fourth-quarter LeBron points and utter dominance from Anthony Davis on the glass (23 rebounds). D'Angelo Russell (21 points) stepped up.
“We’ve given ourselves another lifeline, and it’s a one-game series for us,” said LeBron. “They're going to make adjustments. They're a great team. They're super well-coached. We have to be able to counter their attack, but also come in with the same mindset.”
Before talking 3-0 comebacks, the Lakers face the immense challenge of securing Game 5 at what will be a deafening Ball Arena. But LeBron, AD, and the Lakers should feel confident, and not just because they'll be playing with house money.
Why Lakers can win Game 5 vs. Nuggets
3. They've beaten these guys
The Lakers now know they can beat the Nuggets. They're still 1-11 over their past 12 matchups — with the bulk of those games following the same script, featuring the Nuggets prevailing in crunchtime — but at least the Lakers have tasted victory.
The narratives, for now, are squashed. The talking points, shifted. This is no logner about the Lakers' inability to topple the champs — the longest losing streak against one opponent of LeBron's career — and how much space the Joker is taking up in their heads.
It's just basketball now. And on the court, the Lakers have led for a staggering 136 of 192 minutes (71%) in the series.
2. Limiting Jamal Murray
Murray's Game 2 buzzer-beater is the highlight of the playoffs and capped a brilliant two-man closing effort between him and Jokic.
For the most part, though, the Lakers — specifically the combination of hard-working Reaves and Vincent, with a little Spencer Dinwiddie — have adequately handled Murray.
The slithery guard has shot under 40% from the field in all four games. (By contrast, the Lakers — especially Russell and Rui Hachimura — must improve their chasing/tracking/contesting on Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.)
Note: Murray is listed as questionable for Game 5 with a calf injury.
Anthony Davis has arguably been the best player in the NBA Playoffs. He's more or less played Nikola Jokic to a standstill. I expect both trends to continue into Game 5. Can LeBron outproduce Murray?
Austin Reaves: "AD does so much for our team…For him to get 23 in a game like this, it means a lot…That's obviously been a point of emphasis, it's something that we have to clean up. And you could tell with his mentality, he was just like, "I'll do it."
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) April 28, 2024
1. Offensive improvement
The Lakers have scored more points in the second half of each successive game. In Game 4, they played with the offensive verve they had for the last two months of the season — for the full 48 minutes. Four LAkers starters eclipsed 20 points. They shot 52.2% from the field and committed seven turnovers against 26 assists.
The Lakers scored 75 paint points — their most in a playoff game since 1999. LeBron went full bully ball, taking 18 of his 23 field goal attempts from the restricted area. They finally won the transition battle.
D'Angelo Russell with the no look dime to LeBron James for the LOB
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2024
Of course, the Lakers will need Russell, the ultimate X-factor, to hit shots again for that to happen, and stay engaged with his playmaking if he's not. So far this series — as he did in last year's playoffs —he's yo-yo'd between clunkers and net-positive showings.
“When DLo plays well, we all play well,” LeBron said on April 15. “When DLo's aggressive, we feel pretty good.”
The Lakers can roll into Mile High on Monday facing zero pressure from anything other than the altitude. They're coming off their finest performance of the series. The Nuggets haven't approached their best basketball through four games, outside of game-flipping second-half stretches in Games 1, 2, and 3. The Lakers deserve credit for that.
“The odds aren’t stacked in our favor,” acknowledged Reaves. “But anytime we can keep ourselves floating above water, we have an opportunity to do something special. And we’re ready for the challenge.”