Monica defended a woman at her concert at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday (July 22). The “Boy Is Mine” singer called a man to stop fighting a woman in the crowd.

“No, don't you hit her like that,” said Monica according to fan-filmed videos before she left the stage and walked into the crowd. “You don’t hit no f—in’ lady like that.”

“I seen him punch that lady in the face, [and] I lost my f—in’ temper. I apologize, ya'll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

“I apologized there & I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action,” she wrote in an Instagram comment on The Shade Room's post about the incident.

“I was so triggered, I watched & she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert,” continued the performer. “He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn’t!”

She added, “I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok!!”

A rep for the Riverfront Music Festival confirmed that the incident happened on Sunday and she thanked Monica for her assistance.

“First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival. Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well,” said spokesman Andrus Macdonald in a statement, according to CBS News Detroit.

“We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable. To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate.”