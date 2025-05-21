Rob Gronkowski is addressing a rumor about his former New England Patriots teammate.

The former Patriots tight end appeared on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, where he was asked about the late Aaron Hernandez. According to a longtime rumor, Hernandez was accused of masturbating during team meetings.

Former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan asked Gronkowski if it was true that Hernandez would “in the team meeting room beating off and doing crazy s***.”

“That’s a possibility, that one,” Gronkowski said with a nervous laugh.

He added, “I may or may not have seen it live. I’m not going to confirm nor deny.”

However, Gronkowski who was drafted with Hernandez in 2010 didn't seem to bothered if the late NFL star did.

“I love crazy s***, though,” Gronkowski added, “I didn’t mind things like that. I was like, ‘Wow, that was pretty epic.’ I was a wild man myself. Nothing fazed me.”

In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of the 2013 killing of his friend and semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2017, he committed suicide and his lawyer argued that lawyer Hernandez had Stage 3 CTE. Gronkowski revealed that he was shocked by the uncovering of Hernandez's private side.

“I didn’t see it going to the level that it went to,” Gronkowski said of Hernandez’s troubles. “I didn’t see that happening. That was a surprise. It was a surprise to everyone because you would never expect anyone, especially in that position, to have it go to the level that it went to.”

Gronkowski continued, “I didn’t know it was that bad. I knew that there was definitely some wild sides to him.”

Hernandez was the subject of the 2020 Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez and the FX's scripted series The American Sports Story. Gronkowski mentioned that how the media presented Hernandez's downfall varied.

“With everything coming out, there’s some that I would say is true in the documentaries that come out,” Gronkowski said. “There’s some that’s probably exaggerated a little bit. But there’s some that’s not exaggerated at all, either.”