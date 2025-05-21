Larsa Pippen has a type.

The reality star opened up about why she prefers to be on the arms of athletes. Larsa told Us Weekly that she has been “surrounded” by athletes forever and that there are several qualities that she admires about them.

“I think what I do like about athletes is the discipline,” she told the publication. “I feel like most athletes are disciplined when it comes down to their regimen and how they go about their food and how they work out and sleep well.”

“I feel like if you’re smart and you have goals and ambitions, I like to be motivated,” she continued. “I want to surround myself with guys that are motivated.”

Larsa was previously married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen for 19 years. The former couple share four children together: Scotty Pippen Jr., Justin Pippen, Preston Pippen, and Sophia Pippen. She has also been romantically linked to Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, Guangdong Southern Tigers Eric Moreland, Detroit Pistons' Malik Beasley, former UCF Knights' Marcus Jordan — NBA icon Michael Jordan's son — and is currently in a relationship with former Basket Racing Club Luxembourg's Jeff Coby.

Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Dating Jeff Coby

Larsa and Coby have been dating since the beginning of the year and for the first time she is speaking about her romance with the former pro basketball player. The Real Housewives of Miami star says that her relationship with Coby is different from her past romances. She shared that they have a lot in common.

“I feel like Jeff and I are kind of the same in that way. We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained. “We both love to be around our family, and I feel like in the past I dated guys that weren’t like that, [they] didn’t necessarily care to spend time with their family [or] weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.”

She added that her relationship with Coby has been lowkey and that they're not so much into going out. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere for The Accountant 2.

“I think we do very normal things. I think this is the first relationship where we don’t have to go out,” she shared. “We don’t have to do extravagant things. We just like to do simple things and we make each other happy. It’s been really fun.”

Larsa also dished on the rumor that she and Coby will be tying the knot soon while also adding that he is “joking” for now.

“We definitely are serious,” she said. “We love being around each other, and we’re having a good time.”