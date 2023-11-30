Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne couldn't help but laugh when discussing what nearly kept Ty-Laur Johnson out of action on Wednesday

In the past, if you were to hear about a wardrobe issue related to a sporting event, you just assume that another Justin Timberlake/Janet Jackson incident has taken place. However, for the Louisville basketball team, it took on a different meaning.

Louisville barely escaped with a win over the weekend against a New Mexico State team that was down to four players by game's end, but on Wednesday night, the Cardinals were the ones who were short-handed. Louisville eked a win over Bellarmine on Wednesday night after trailing 27-22 at halftime, in part because freshman guard Ty-Laur Johnson barely played in the 1st half of the game. And why is it that Johnson didn't make an impact until the 2nd half of the game? I'll let Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne handle that one, because he handles it with a sense of humor and a whole heck of a lot more grace than I would've if I were in his shoes.

Here's the full quote from Kenny Payne on Ty-Laur Johnson and his tights situation: pic.twitter.com/WnIX88d1Lz — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) November 30, 2023

My God.

I'm only 31 years old, but man, stories like this make me feel like a really old man, because how the hell are you not gonna suit up for a D-I basketball game because you don't have the right tights? I'm supposed to feel young for at least another decade, aren't I?

“This is a new day and age, a new generation of young people,” Payne added during his post-game press conference, per Mark Schofield of SB Nation. “They’re learning what it means to be a part of a team. They’re learning what it means to be kids of character. They’re learning. They’re learning. All of them are learning.” Apparently, it required a halftime heart-to-heart with Kenny Payne, along with pleas from his Cardinals teammates for Ty-Laur Johnson to “learn” and to come around and decide he wanted to play in the 2nd half.

Louisville will kick-off their ACC schedule against Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon. With three more days until tip-off against the Hokies, that should provide Johnson plenty of time to make sure he has the correct tights on game day.