On Wednesday night, one of the oddest situations ever happened during a game between Loyola and Duquesne when a delivery guy literally walked onto the floor with a Mcdonald’s order. It was initially believed he had been working for Uber Eats. Turns out he was totally fake and clearly did it as a prank, per Rob Dauster:

BREAKING NEWS: The delivery guy that walked on to the floor at Duquesne last night was NOT from @UberEats, he was from @DoorDash. And he was also fake, per @AustinHansenTV. Shocking twist in the saga of the lost delivery man. pic.twitter.com/XAYt2IYfco — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 26, 2023

Let’s just be honest. No one is stupid enough to walk on a basketball court with a bag of McDonald’s. You can just tell by his face that it appears to be a joke. I mean, he was right behind the players. The security for this Loyola-Duquesne game didn’t even kick him out, either. They just escorted him to his seat.

For what it’s worth, someone did order McDonald’s and they got their food. He was motivated to find the customer and continued to walk around the arena to look for the final destination. The whole walking down on the court was just an additional prank. Duquesne ultimately came out victorious in the matchup, 72-58. Jimmy Clark led the way with 13 points, helping the Dukes improve to 14-7 on the season.

As for Loyola, who is always a pleasant surprise in March Madness, they’re not doing so well in 2022-23. The Ramblers sit at 7-13 at the moment and have gone just 2-8 in their last 10.

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥 RECOMMENDED College Basketball Odds: Marshall vs. Duquesne prediction, odds, pick – 12/8/2022 Matthew Zemek · 1 month ago

Personally, that’s the type of delivery man you want. He’ll go above and beyond to get you the food. And if his goal was to go viral, it certainly worked. Social media couldn’t believe the whole ordeal.