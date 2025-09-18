The Dallas Cowboys prepared for their Week 3 matchup against the winless Chicago Bears at Soldier Field without starting cornerback Trevon Diggs on Wednesday. Diggs, 26, missed practice due to an illness, joining fellow cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) on the list of non-participants. Tyler Guyton (shoulder) and KaVontae Turpin (neck) were on the field for practice but with limited reps.

Diggs has been a star of the Cowboys’ secondary since entering the NFL in 2020. Across six seasons, Diggs has compiled 185 solo tackles, 35 assists, one sack, a fumble recovery, and 20 interceptions, garnering two Pro Bowl honors. In Week 2 against the New York Giants, he took part in 91 percent of defensive snaps, indicating a return to his customary snap cadence after recovering from previous injuries. Although absent from Wednesday’s practice, nothing suggests that he will miss Sunday’s contest.

Bland remains out with a right-foot injury sustained on September 8, unrelated to the left-foot stress fracture that cost him 10 games last season. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said it’s unlikely that Bland will be ready for Week 3. Meanwhile, Turpin, who exited Sunday’s win over the Giants with a neck injury, was limited in practice, and Guyton was restricted due to a shoulder issue.

The Cowboys will also be without center Cooper Beebe, who suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Giants and has been placed on injured reserve. Brock Hoffman stepped in as the starting center for Sunday’s matchup.

Dallas’ defense will also look to bolster its pass rush with newly signed free-agent Jadeveon Clowney. The 32-year-old recorded 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks last season with the Carolina Panthers and is likely to make his Cowboys debut against Chicago.

On the other side, the Bears face their own injury challenges in the secondary. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyle Gordon (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) were also absent.