The Chicago Cubs are playoff-bound for the first time since 2020, and pitcher Shota Imanaga has suddenly become one of the faces of their postseason push. Following Chicago’s 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, the clubhouse celebration took an unexpected turn — and went viral.

The moment came during the Cubs’ celebration after clinching a postseason berth by sweeping a three-game series in Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old lefty, who has quietly delivered another strong season in 2025, shared a lighthearted postgame quote that quickly made waves across the baseball world.

Rob Friedman, better known as Pitching Ninja, posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Imanaga covered in champagne with a surprising explanation for why he did it.

“I learned that with champagne instead of drinking it, you should absorb it with your skin. It feels better.”

The clip of Imanaga celebrating exploded online, drawing over 12,000 likes and 4,500 retweets within hours. The comment embodied the mood of a team having fun while handling its business on the field.

This year, the southpaw holds a 9-7 record with a 3.29 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 23 starts. His 2024 rookie season turned heads with a 15-3 record and 2.85 ERA, and he’s continued that momentum in his second year. His personality is now catching up to his production.

The club has rallied behind a rotation anchored by Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, and Ben Brown — a core group that has logged the most innings this season. Each has played a vital role in the team’s playoff push. Chemistry has defined the clubhouse throughout the year, and viral moments like the champagne celebration reflect the confidence and camaraderie that make this group dangerous heading into October.

Their personalities have complemented their performance, creating a clubhouse atmosphere that blends focus, fun, and belief in each other’s ability to win.

The viral MLB moment reveals more than just humor. It reflects confidence, joy, and leadership from one of the most important arms on the roster. In tight playoff games, the pitcher's composure and presence could be the edge the team needs.

As the Cubs playoff hopes are now reality, Imanaga’s champagne moment may come to represent more than just a celebration — it’s a symbol of a club ready to make serious October noise.