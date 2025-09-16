North Carolina A&T and Hampton University will be on a major stage during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The two HBCU programs are set to face off in the fifth annual NBA HBCU Classic, presented by AT&T, on Friday, February 13th.

North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III and Hampton University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. both also expressed excitement for their respective basketball programs being involved in the event.

“North Carolina A&T State University looks forward to taking our wonderful college basketball rivalry with Hampton University, steeped with rich history of both historically black institutions, and showcase it to the world at the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles,” said Hilton. “Both schools have produced quality student-athletes from Al Attles to Rick Mahorn and have shaped American history with such prominent figures as the A&T Four and Booker T. Washington. Therefore, it will be an honor to share this international stage with Hampton University. The NBA and the CAA have provided us with a wonderful opportunity, and Coach Ross and our student-athletes will be sure to bring Aggie Pride to LA.”

“We are incredibly honored and excited for Hampton Men's Basketball to participate in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles,” said Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “This is not only a tremendous opportunity for two historic institutions to showcase the talent, tradition, and excellence of our student-athletes on a national stage, but also a celebration of the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Thank you to the NBA and the CAA for this unbelievable opportunity as we look forward to bringing Pirate pride to the West Coast and providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes.”

This year's matchup marks the first time the showcase will feature two HBCU basketball programs that are not in an HBCU athletic conference. Both North Carolina A&T and Hampton have left the MEAC and now compete in the Coastal Athletic Association. Last year's game featured SIAC rivals, Morehouse College and Tuskegee University, with Tuskegee winning 68-55.

Since its creation in 2022, the event has aimed to use the NBA's annual celebration of basketball to promote HBCU culture and provide opportunities for students and alumni. Previous games have included:

• Southern University vs. Grambling State University

• Winston-Salem State University vs. Virginia Union University

• Howard University vs. Morgan State University