Angel Reese and the LSU basketball team shocked the college basketball world last season with their title game victory over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. For Reese, the title was the culmination of years of hard work.

It didn't come without controversy, of course. Reese became a lightning rod for both positive and negative takes after her famous hand gesture on the court.

Earlier this summer, Reese became excited after a fellow LSU athlete paid homage to her during a key play.

On Wednesday evening at the 2023 ESPY Awards, Reese doubled down on her bravado with a guarantee that had people talking in regards to the upcoming 2023-2024 college basketball season.

The moment Angel Reese won Best Breakthrough Athlete!! #LSU pic.twitter.com/WMUYtagW1A — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) July 13, 2023

The LSU women's basketball team opens the 2023-2024 regular season on November 6 against Colorado in Las Vegas at the Hall-of-Fame Classic.

The team could end up running into Clark and the Hawkeyes yet again in what could be the biggest rematch, and game, in the history of women's basketball.

After the win, some fans spoke out in support of Caitlin Clark even as additional readers pointed out that Reese defeated Clark in the big game.

“Congrats @Reese10Angel so proud!” one fan said.

Other fans thought that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy should have won the award for his surprising surge as the leader of a successful Bay Area team. Home Run Derby superstar Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners was also nominated.

Both Clark and Reese were not eligible for the 2023 WNBA draft, but are expected to be a part of the 2024 version.