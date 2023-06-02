The year of Angel Reese continues. After the LSU basketball star led the Lady Tigers to their first national championship, the team got a shout-out and Reese has a cameo in the music video for the new Latto and Cardi B song “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

The original song “Put It On Da Floor” was released by Latto on April 21. Cardi B jumped on the track for a feature with the remix being released on June 2.

In Cardi B's verse, the LSU line reads: “I been ballin' so damn hard, could've went to LSU, huh.”

The music video for the song, which was also released on Friday, features a brief snippet of Reese with her arms crossed in what appears to be the aisle of a grocery store. She can be seen at the 1:40 mark of the video.

Reese led LSU with 23 points and 15.4 rebounds this season as she earned All-American honors in her junior season. She was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after recording a double-double in all six tournament games.

Reese's performance and her viral moment following LSU's win in the national championship game made her an overnight sensation, one that carried on well after the season ended. Reese did a shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and has gained over two million followers on her social media platforms.

Angel Reese is living her best life right now and continues to grow her brand which has become much more than her dominant display on the basketball court.