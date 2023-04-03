LSU basketball beat Iowa Basketball in the National Championship game for women’s college basketball, and Angel Reese got criticism for her taunting of Caitlin Clark. Reese defended herself in the post-game press conference.

“I’m happy, I mean, all year I was critiqued about who I was,” Angel Reese said, via We Need To Talk. “The narrative, I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto, y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that gonna speak up on what they believe in, is unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. This was bigger than me tonight. Twitter is going to go on a rage every time. I’m happy. I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited, so I’m forward to celebrating and then next season.”

"I don't fit in the box that y'all want me to be in. 'I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto.' Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me." -Angel Reese (🎥: @sportingnews) pic.twitter.com/QF3BJEs0Ln — We Need To Talk (@WeNeedToTalk) April 2, 2023

Reese recorded a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the game for LSU basketball. Caitlin Clark had a great tournament run for Iowa basketball, but her team fell short in the championship game.

There has been much debate online between fans and media members about Reese’s taunting late in the game and whether it was right or wrong. Some support Reese, bringing up Clark’s history of trash talking, while other believed this was still not the right spot to do that.

LSU women’s basketball has its first National Championship, and Reese won the Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament.