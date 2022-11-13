Published November 13, 2022

Saturday has been a gift that keeps on giving for LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. Not only did his LSU football squad extend its win streak to four games after a 13-10 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend, but Alabama Crimson Tide’s victory against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels ensured Kelly that he will be injecting his hearty bank account with $75,000 more.

Via Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY:

“LSU coach Brian Kelly picks up $75,000 bonus, as Alabama’s win over Mississippi results in Tigers clinching SEC West title. Kelly now has $575,000 in bonuses so far.”

Kelly had to wait for the Alabama-Ole Miss game to end, though, before he could celebrate, as the Rebels nearly upset Nick Saban’s squad. Nevertheless, Kelly is now richer now than when he walked into Saturday’s meeting with Arkansas. After his controversial split with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Kelly signed a huge contract with LSU football which reportedly is worth $100 million for 10 years.

LSU football has been on a roll of late, with Kelly seemingly finding, at last, his rhythm on the sidelines. He was heavily mocked in his debut for the Tigers, as his team lost to the Florida State Seminoles, but since then, LSU football has won eight games against just a loss (vs. Tennessee). Over that stretch, the Tigers have taken down the likes of Ole Miss and Alabama.

The Tigers are very unlikely to make the College Football Playoff, but they can still finish the regular season strong by winning out the last two games on their schedule against the UAB Blazers and the Texas A&M Aggies.