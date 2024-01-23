Brian Kelly tabs his new OC.

The LSU football program finished the year with a 10-3 record and a ReliaQuest bowl win over Wisconsin. Jayden Daniels was named the Heisman Trophy winner, and Malik Nabers is looking every bit like a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, Brian Kelly has made his official decision on who will be the next offensive coordinator. In a bit of an unorthodox move, he is tabbing QB coach Joe Sloan and WR coach Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinators, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

‘The expectation is that LSU is going to promote QB coach Joe Sloan and WR coach Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinators with Sloan as the primary offensive play-caller, sources tell @247sports.'

After Mike Denbrock left the LSU football program to go to Notre Dame, Kelly had Sloan and Hankton be co-offensive coordinators for the ReliaQuest bowl. In that game, the Tigers' offense put up 492 yards in the victory. On the year, LSU finished 1st in points per game and yards per game and 3rd in passing yards. Of course, things will look different without Daniels and Nabers on the roster in 2024, but the commitment of Bryce Underwood should solidify the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.

The LSU football program saw other changes to the staff with Brian Kelly moving on from DC Matt House and several other defensive assistants right after the ReliaQuest bowl. Now, they have their offensive coordinator positions filled out for the next season, and Slaon is expected to be the primary play-caller for the Tigers.