Brian Kelly is cleaning house.

The LSU football program finished the year with a 35-31 ReliaQuest Bowl victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. Days later, head coach Brian Kelly has decided to clean house on the defensive staff, firing defensive coordinator Matt House along with a few other assistants, per Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.

‘LSU has fired defensive assistants Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey.'

Here's part of the statement from Kelly:

“This morning I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jeremy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024. I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here.”

As Fortuna notes, the LSU football program moving on from these coaches will come with nearly $9 million in buyouts, so it's a costly change. The only defensive coaches remaining are Bob Diaco and John Jancek, so Kelly has a lot of work to do to find some replacements.

This was a move in the making, especially after LSU's disappointing season defensively. They ranked 117th in passing, 94th in rushing, and 106th in turnovers. On offense, they were 1st in points scored and yards per game and 3rd in passing yards, so it was the defense that prevented this team from competing for an SEC title, especially with Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

After Brian Kelly's second season as head coach of the LSU football program, he is making a flurry of changes.