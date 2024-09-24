The LSU football team picked up another win on Saturday at home against UCLA, but it wasn't all good for the Tigers. Junior linebacker Harold Perkins went down with an injury against the Bruins, and LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed that it was an ACL tear, and Perkins will be out for the remainder of the season.

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly didn't have a ton of updates to share about the injury as there are still some details that he doesn't know, but he does know that Harold Perkins will have to miss the rest of the season. Perkins is one of the best players on this LSU defense, so this hurts a lot.

“Obviously the one thing that we’re not excited about is the injury that a lot of you saw that was out there on social media,” Brain Kelly said, according to an article from On3. “Harold Perkins will be lost for the season with a significant knee injury. We’re not certain about the specifics relative to time and place for surgery but looks to be an ACL injury. And again, more details relative to that I can’t get into right now.”

The Tigers will need someone to step up in the place of Perkins. Injuries are part of the game in football, and they are always unfortunate to see. Kelly is feeling for Perkins right now.

“Certainly an injury that we feel terrible about, especially for Harold and the work that he’s done to put himself in a great position,” Kelly said. “Look, you lose players all the time. You just feel terrible for them individually, because of all the work and time they put in. We’ll have somebody else step up, like we have this year, right.”

LSU football has dealt with other injuries

Multiple injuries happen during every football game. It's just part of the sport. The LSU football team has experienced other injuries this season, and other players have done a good of stepping up in place of guys who have been hurt.

“We lose Jacobian [Guillory] and that was a tough loss for us. But a true freshman Ahmad Breaux comes in, does a great job for us the last three weeks and plays great football for us,” Kelly said. “You know we lose John Emery, another true freshman comes in in Caden Durham, does a great job for us. And similarly we’ll have somebody step in here, as well. And the next man in will come in and rally and put us in a position where we have success, as well. So these are difficult but we’ve got really good players that have come in and stepped in and filled in for LSU and move forward.”

Now, LSU will once again need someone to step up as they will be without Harold Perkins for the rest of the season.

The Tigers will be back in action this weekend as they look to improve to 4-1. LSU will kickoff against South Alabama from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 7:45 ET. The game will be airing on the SEC Network, and the Tigers are currently favored by 21.5.