LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years in a Baton Rouge, LA court this week, but the two have reportedly reconciled and are actively trying to have the case withdrawn from the courts, according to WBRZ News.

The couple’s three children have also made their stances known regarding their parents’ divorce proceedings:

Things look fine to me🤔 pic.twitter.com/toXCgYNkeM — Grace Kelly (@1grace_) February 10, 2023

All three of Kelly’s children have clearly disputed the divorce, and it seems as though Kelly and his wife feel the same.

Per WBRZ news: “Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly, who goes by Paqui, on Monday, and they were set to physically separate on Thursday. The two were married in July 1994 and have three adult children. Two members of the family posted photos of the Kellys in response to the divorce reports, indicating they were staying together. A person inside the athletic department said Kelly would ask that the matter be dismissed.”

At Brian Kelly’s request, the court issued a temporary restraining order to protect the coach’s assets and “set a hearing for March to determine who will be allowed to use the couple’s East Lakeshore Drive home,” per WBRZ.

He earned $9 million in his first season as the LSU Tigers head coach, with pay set to grow incrementally each year of his contract.

Brian Kelly was named the 33rd head coach at LSU in Nov. 2021, replacing Ed Orgeron. He cited “wanting to be with the best” and “the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivalled pride and passion of LSU Football” for the move.