By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had the opportunity to send shockwaves across the college football world Saturday, but they failed to overcome the world-beating Georgia Bulldogs in a 50-30 loss in the SEC Championship Game. If anything, LSU football managed to put the most points on the board than any of the other teams the Bulldogs have faced so far this season.

That’s probably one of the positive takeaways Kelly will look back on once the 2022 season is over and done and as he plans for bigger things for LSU football, which is now carrying an overall record of 9-4.

“I don’t think there’s anything that can take away from what this team accomplished,” Kelly commented after a gallant stand by LSU football against Georgia, per WWL Radio. “It brings into light, clearly, the progress that we’ve made and the things that we need to continue to work on.”

LSU football has guaranteed itself at least nine wins this season, which is already the most the Tigers have had since going 15-0 in the 2019 campaign when Joe Burrow and company brought home the national title to Baton Rouge. Since that championship run, LSU went just 5-5 in 2020 and then 6-7 in 2021. Kelly was hired to take over the program, as Ed Orgeron’s permanent successor.

The Tigers did not have a fantastic start in the Brian Kelly era, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles. That said, LSU football has regained its footing since, and while the team has lost its last two games, the Tigers are still headed to a bowl game.