By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

What a roller-coaster of a ride it’s been for Brian Kelly in his first season as head coach of the LSU Tigers. While LSU football is not going to the College Football Playoff, the program is definitely not lacking in memorable moments in 2022.

Following the 50-30 loss of LSU football to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in the 2022 SEC Championship Game, Kelly spoke with confidence about how he believes that the gap between SEC power Georgia and his team isn’t as wide as most people believe.

“The divide is not huge, but we’ve got work to do,” Kelly said after finishing runner-up in the SEC, per Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.

Kelly, who came over to Baton Rouge after a long stint as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, started his coaching career with LSU football with a thud in the form of a loss to the Florida State Seminoles. The Tigers managed to get it together since, collecting wins against the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The victory over Alabama played a crucial role in LSU football eventually finding its way to the SEC Championship Game.

In the loss to Georgia, the Tigers wished the outcome was much closer, but they sure showed lots of promise, especially in the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns after taking over the quarterbacking duties from Jayden Daniels, who got injured following a sack.

Brian Kelly and the 9-4 LSU football can still conclude their 2022 campaign with a win in a soon-to-be-announced bowl game.