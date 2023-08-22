LSU football is currently preparing for their clash against Florida State. The Tigers are fresh off a strong season and Brian Kelly is looking for more of the same in 2023. Kelly hinted at LSU's gameplan ahead of the contest, as the regular season is set to get underway.

“Overall, what we were looking for more than anything else (during a recent scrimmage) was, who are the guys that need to be developed to be guys to count on,” Kelly said during a press conference, via LSU Football. “And who are the guys that are not ready to be counted on yet that need more time to develop? It was much more in that fashion than it was… I like this, or I didn't like that.”

Is Brian Kelly issuing a challenge to LSU football players?

Brian Kelly and LSU football are still finding out which players are ready to make a big impact in 2023. He also discussed how this is especially something to monitor for the Tigers' defense. In a sense, Kelly is issuing a challenge to LSU players. If someone wants to earn a starting job, they need to prove they are reliable.

It will be interesting to see how LSU fares during the 2023 season. The team has high expectations and could possibly compete for a College Football Playoff spot. Although, doing so will certainly present quite the challenge.

Nevertheless, this '23 LSU football squad should be able to make some noise with Brian Kelly leading the charge. The Tigers' game versus Florida State is scheduled for Sunday, September 3rd at 7:30 PM EST.