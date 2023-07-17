When it comes to the SEC, LSU football and the rest of the conference are chasing the Georgia Bulldogs, who won the conference title in 2022 and have been victorious in back-to-back national championships. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly knows the ‘Dawgs are the team to beat and was asked if he felt his program was “closing the gap” with Georgia football at SEC Media Days on Monday.

Kelly feels that LSU football will be able to compete with Georgia, but, in a moment of clarity, admitted he feels that time has not arrived yet, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“Is the gap closing (w/Georgia)? We'll only have that opportunity if we get into the championship game vs. Georgia. I know based on how we've recruited we'll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia. Is that right now? No it's not.”

Kelly, entering his second season as head coach of LSU football, cited his program's work on the recruiting trail as evidence for why he believes competing with Georgia isn't far off.

But Kelly is also a realist. The Tigers overachieved in his first season, going 10-4, advancing to the SEC Championship Game and winning a bowl game for the first time since 2019.

But Kelly's Tigers got turned into a speed bump by the Bulldogs in the SEC title game, as they were destroyed 50-30 by the ‘Dawgs.

Kelly knows the Tigers have to prove they can compete with Georgia on the field, where they have yet to do so.

Whether it disappoints LSU football fans or not, Kelly can't definitely say his program is there until that happens.