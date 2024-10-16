Coming off on an emphatic 29-26 overtime win against Ole Miss in Week 6, LSU football is looking ahead to its showdown against Arkansas and a critical injury update surrounding senior starting quarterback Taylen Green. The Tigers’ ugly win against Ole Miss, in which LSU football head coach Brian Kelly credited his team’s offensive line for propelling LSU to victory in overtime, extended their winning streak to five. After losing their regular-season opener 27-20 to USC, LSU football is 5-1, but their streak will be on the line against Arkansas and its starting quarterback in Green.

The senior QB, who suffered a lower back injury in Week 5, is close to returning to the field for Akansas’ matchup against LSU, per 247Sports/CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

“Taylen Green, who has been working back from a lower body injury he suffered against Tennessee Oct. 5, continues to be on track to being able to play when the Razorbacks’ face No. 8 LSU on Saturday,” Zenitz reported.

In his latest outing, Green went 19 of 27 and threw for 266 yards in Arkansas’ 19-14 win against Tennessee, which was his most impressive performance this season.

Brian Kelly reveals ‘clean’ reason behind ugly win versus Ole Miss

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly watched his offensive line shine in their overtime win against Ole Miss. The Rebels entered Week 6 with more sacks per snap than anyone in the nation before starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier left the overtime win unscathed. The 29-26 upset triggered a response from LSU alum Angel Reese on social media as the WNBA star continues supporting her alma mater.

After the win, coach Kelly talked about the impact of his offensive line on upsetting Ole Miss.

“What won this game for us was our offensive line keeping (Nussmeier) clean,” Kelly boasted via Luke Hubbard of LSU Tigers on Rivals. “Making the big plays when they needed to.”

Arkansas enters Saturday’s Week 7 matchup with a 4-2 record.