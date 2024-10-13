LSU football got a massive win in the College Football Playoff Race on Saturday night, as the No. 13-ranked Tigers knocked off No. 9 Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime after a late comeback in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found Aaron Anderson on fourth down for the game-tying touchdown with 27 seconds left in regulation, and then he hit Kyren Lacy on the first play of LSU's overtime drive for 25 yards and the game-winner.

After the big win, former LSU women's basketball star and current Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was hyped up about her alma mater's heroics.

“GEAUX TIGERSSSSSSS,” Reese wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “GAMEEEEEE.”

The win over Ole Miss in a battle of one-loss teams could prove to be huge in the playoff race as the SEC becomes increasingly crowded at the top down the stretch of the season. Brian Kelly and the Tigers now have the inside track to finish in the top 12 in the nation and compete for a National Championship.

With the win, LSU is one of three teams (Texas and Texas A&M) that are still unbeaten in SEC play. It has won five games in a row since dropping the season opener against USC in Las Vegas.

Examining LSU's schedule after huge Ole Miss win

LSU established itself as a legitimate contender to reach the College Football Playoff with a win against Ole Miss on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and now the focus turns to keeping that momentum rolling for the rest of the season.

After the Tigers' fifth straight win to move to 5-1 on the year, there's no time for Brian Kelly and company to rest against a brutal SEC schedule. They head back on the road next week for a tricky test against Arkansas before taking on some of the conference's best once again.

Following the matchup with the Razorbacks, LSU takes on two consecutive ranked opponents with a bye week in between. It travels to College Station for a date with No. 15 Texas A&M on Oct. 26 before returning home for a massive game against No. 7 Alabama in Death Valley.

If LSU can escape the next three games unscathed, or even with just one loss, it will be on the right track to be in the first edition of the 12-team playoff. The schedule lightens up after the matchup with the Crimson Tide, as LSU finishes the season with Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Vanderbilt has been hot, but Kelly's squad has a major talent advantage in that matchup, and Oklahoma and Florida have both been sliding lately.

Despite losing their first game of the season in heartbreaking fashion, LSU has done well to respond and get its season back on track. Now, everything is laid out in front of it as they continue to chase a championship.