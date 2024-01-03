The promising receiving prospect enters the portal after one season at LSU.

Freshman wide receiver Jalen Brown is entering the college football transfer portal after one season with LSU football, per Hayes Fawcett.

Brown earned a redshirt year after appearing in only three games for the Tigers. He did not record a catch this season. He'll have four years of eligibility left.

Brown was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247 Sports and ranked in the top 75 in his class. He was the 12th-ranked wide receiver and a top 20 recruit in the state of Florida.

Tabbed as a deep threat due to his speed and big-play ability, Brown should have no problem finding a new home and fitting into most offenses. He chose LSU over offers from Michigan and Texas A&M. It remains to be seen if he'll entertain those schools again.

Sitting behind LSU's stars

Regardless of his recruiting status, it was going to be hard for Jalen Brown to earn significant playing time in a crowded LSU offense. With Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels leading to way with 1,134 rushing yards and 40 passing touchdowns, LSU's offense had three main weapons on the outside in 2023.

Malik Nabers was the No. 1 option as the junior wideout led the country in receiving yards with 1,569, adding 14 touchdowns as well.

Alongside Nabers was fellow junior Brian Thomas Jr. who hauled in an FBS-best 17 receiving touchdowns with 1,177 yards.

To complement the two star receivers, LSU had senior Kyren Lacy as its third option in the passing game. He recorded career-highs across the board in 2023, catching 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers.

Jalen Brown is a talented receiver and will have the chance to earn more playing time wherever he goes. There's work to be done though and if he bides his time and puts in the work, perhaps he can become an elite college football wide receiver.