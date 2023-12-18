Jayden Daniels bids the LSU football program farewell.

The LSU football program has had an impressive 2023-24 season amid the stacked SEC. The Tigers finished with a 9-3 record and competed among the nation's best. Senior QB Jayden Daniels had a phenomenal season. LSU's upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin football squad will not feature Daniels. However, the Heisman winner made a touching farewell message to the LSU community.

Jayden Daniels reflects on his time with the Tigers amid his decision to end the season early

Daniels shared a farewell video reflecting on his time at LSU, as seen on his X account:

Daniels is grateful for the opportunity to have had a fresh start with LSU, claiming his time with the program gave him his joy of football back. In addition, the star QB discussed the greatness of the LSU football community. The Tigers will undoubtedly have his heart forever.

In a year filled with uncertainty and high-level competition, Daniels did an exceptional job leading the Tigers. He helped his team to a winning record worthy of a third-place finish in the SEC West. Furthermore, amassed impressive accolades of his own.

Daniels emerged as arguably the best quarterback in the country after a dazzling 2023 display. The San Bernardino, CA native threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 95.7 (ranked first in the nation, per ESPN). Above all else, Daniels won the 2023-24 Heisman Trophy.

As LSU prepares for the Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Jayden Daniels will prepare for his future, which will likely involve being a starting QB in the NFL.

All in all, fans will never forget one of the most dominant QBs to wear an LSU jersey.