An LSU football defensive back has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism, via ESPN. Former four-star recruit Javien Toviano turned himself into the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's office in accordance to an arrest warrant that accuses the athlete of recording himself having sex with a woman without consent.

Toviano reportedly admitted to doing so via a hidden camera. LSU announced that he is suspended from all team activities but is not commenting further on the legal case.

The 19-year-old Arlington, Texas native was accused of the crime after the woman says she discovered videos of the two being intimate on his iPad. She told authorities that she explicitly expressed to him her refusal to be recorded.

Toviano chose the Tigers over Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and USC, among others, and quickly earned a role on the team during his freshman year. He recorded 33 total tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in 13 games last season. LSU coaches anticipated that the 6-foot-1 cornerback would be a key factor in their 2024 plans, but they now might be forced to make big adjustments with preseason practice beginning in August.

It remains to be seen how Toviano's admission will affect the university's decision-making process going forward. LSU football kicks off their new season with a marquee matchup versus USC in Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The Baton Rouge community awaits more information regarding the case and a possible statement from Javien Toviano.