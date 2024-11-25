The LSU football team needed to pick up some positive momentum on the recruiting trail, and they did just that on Monday as the Tigers landed a commitment from four-star linebacker Zach Weeks. Weeks currently has two brothers on the LSU football team as West Weeks and Whit Weeks are also linebackers for the Tigers right now. They are an LSU family and Zach is joining the party.

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB Zach Weeks has Committed to LSU & will reclassify to the 2025 Class, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 215 LB from Watkinsville, GA chose the Tigers over Ohio State & Tennessee Younger brother of LSU LBs West and Whit Weeks.”

Zach Weeks is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #29 LB in the 2025 class and the #48 player in the state of Georgia. Weeks currently attends Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, GA. He was originally a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but he is reclassifying to 2025 and can join the LSU football team next season.

Weeks has an impressive offer list that includes schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee and more. He ultimately chose LSU, and it doesn't come as a big surprise given the family history with the program.

After some unfortunate recent misses, the LSU football team needed a commitment to feel good about, and they got it here with Weeks. The fact that he is reclassifying into the current 2025 class helps make things feel better, too. The Tigers have lost some commitments recently and they are expected to lose some more before signing day, so they needed this.

The biggest loss as of late was obviously when Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. Underwood is the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he had been committed to the Tigers since January. However, LSU couldn't compete with Michigan's NIL game and the fact that Underwood goes to high school just outside of Ann Arbor didn't help the Tigers either.

When LSU lost a commitment from the top player in the 2025 class, their ranking obviously took a bit of a hit. Also, that flip from Underwood is going to create a domino effect. Four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows is now expected to flip to Michigan as well. There are offensive players that committed to LSU thinking they were going to play with the best quarterback in their class. That is no longer the case.

LSU still does have a very impressive 2025 class despite some recent misses. The Tigers currently have 26 commits in the class and they have landed two five-stars, 19 four-stars and four three-stars. The class is ranked #6 in the country and fifth in the SEC. It will take another hit if Derek Meadows does flip, but this will end up being a good class regardless.

The Tigers haven't had the season that they were hoping for on the football field, but if they can end up with an elite recruiting class, they will have the tools to improve in the future. Landing this commitment from Zach Weeks was important.