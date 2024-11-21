Head coach Chip Kelly and the LSU Tigers may be skidding to a disappointing finish this season, but folks in Baton Rouge can at least take solace in knowing that the future is likely bright.

As things stand right now, LSU has the 4th-ranked 2025 recruiting class, which is being spearheaded by three players — quarterback Bryce Underwood, cornerback DJ Pickett, and running back Harlem Berry — who are top 20 prospects, according to On3. LSU's biggest commit, by size at least, is defensive tackle Zion Williams, who made LSU his choice back in July.

However, according to Justin Wells of Inside Texas, Williams will be taking an unexpected four hour trip from Lufkin, Texas to Austin this weekend to catch a game between the Texas Longhorns and Kentucky Wildcats. Even though this is an unofficial visit, naturally this has led to speculation that Williams, who once upon a time had the Longhorns on his shortlist of potential schools, was possibly reconsidering his commitment to Brian Kelly's squad.

However, the 330 lb. defensive lineman made sure to squash that rumor right away, like it was a helpless quarterback falling victim to his interior pass rush.

“I’m not going anywhere other than LSU,” Zion Williams said in a post on X. “I was just trynna watch some good games and if you didn’t hear it from me it ain’t true.”

Losing out on Williams, who is the 26th-highest rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2025, would be yet another blow that the LSU football program would suffer in what has been a not-so-great month-long stretch in which the Tigers have dropped three consecutive games after starting the season 6-1.

LSU has two opportunities left to end the season on something resembling a high note. This Saturday night, the Tigers will host a Vanderbilt Commodores team that is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018, and then they'll welcome the reeling Oklahoma Sooners to Baton Rouge on the final Saturday of the regular season.