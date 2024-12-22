After watching his defense struggle for most of 2024, Brian Kelly has made a point to address LSU's defense in the offseason. The Tigers landed a big commitment on Sunday by luring former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton from the transfer portal, per On3 Sports.

Payton has spent four years in Tallahassee and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He is coming off a slight regression in 2024, during which he notched 35 tackles, including four sacks. His best season came as a sophomore in 2023, when he recorded career-highs with 43 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He was named an honorable mention All-ACC defensive end in 2023.

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher should immediately slot in as a starter in Kelly's defense. Pass rushing was not one of the Tigers' struggles in 2024, as LSU recorded 33 sacks on the year. However, they will lose the production of seniors Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones, who combined for 13 sacks.

At the time of his commitment, Payton was considered a top-five available player in the transfer portal and the best remaining edge rusher. His decision locks former Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton Jr. in as the best remaining player in the portal.

Payton was considered a fringe draft prospect at the end of the 2024 regular season before opting to play out his collegiate career. With a big year in Baton Rouge, he could turn himself into a prioritized draft pick in 2026.

LSU to end 2024 season in Texas Bowl

Payton's commitment comes nine days before LSU's 2024 season concludes with a matchup against Baylor in the Kinder's Texas Bowl. Both teams enter the game with identical 8-4 records, though momentum would seemingly be with the Bears.

LSU began the season at 6-1 before stumbling upon a three-game losing streak near the end of the regular season. Consecutive losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida booted them from the SEC title conversation. The Tigers managed to rebound with wins over Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to end the year but still ended the year feeling empty.

Conversely, Baylor won six straight games to close out its regular season. Dave Aranda's squad opened the year with a sluggish 2-4 start that included three losses to ranked opponents. While their end-of-season schedule did not include many games against top-tier opponents, the Bears face LSU going undefeated since Oct. 5.

Baylor also has the de facto home-field advantage as the Texas-based team. Its campus is just a two-hour drive from NRG Stadium, whereas LSU will have to travel an additional 100 miles.