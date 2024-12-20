LSU football scored a significant win in the transfer portal, adding an ex-Texas defensive lineman. This move is huge for a program that has surprisingly struggled on defense under head coach Brian Kelly. The recent year in Baton Rouge has triggered speculation about whether Kelly is on the hot seat heading into 2025. LSU is currently unranked and has suffered several disappointing losses, such as its blowout defeat at home against Alabama.

The Tigers, however, are gaining some momentum in the transfer portal after a tough start to this window. According to Chris Hummer, a National College Football Writer for 247Sports and CBS Sports, ex-Texas defensive lineman, Sydir Mitchell is expected to sign with LSU. The redshirt freshman has three years of eligibility remaining.



Sydir Mitchell is a massive addition to LSU's lackluster defense

At 6'6 “and 350 pounds, Mitchell was a four-star Longhorn recruit out of Patterson, New Jersey. In 2024, the freshman only recorded stats in three games. However, a major reason Mitchell struggled in the Lone Star State was because he wasn't with the coach primarily responsible for his commitment. Current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas in 2023. After Sydir's true freshman season, which he redshirted, Davis left the Longhorns to join Brian Kelly's coaching staff.

Mitchell ultimately brings a physicality to LSU's defensive line, which has been missing over the past three years. So far, Brian Kelly has struggled to develop a defensive identity in Baton Rouge. This issue is stunning, considering that LSU's head coach has primarily built his Hall-of-Fame-worthy resume on strong defensive units. Before Jayden Daniels won in 2023, the only Heisman Trophy contender under Kelly, who made it to New York, was linebacker Manti Te'o.

Unfortunately, over the past few years, LSU has ranked in the bottom four in scoring defense. The lack of physicality up front was apparent when Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had a historic rushing performance against the Tigers in Death Valley. With the additions of new teams like Oklahoma and Texas, the SEC is now more stacked than ever. However, this new reality does not mean LSU shouldn't consistently contend for a playoff spot.

The new twelve-team College Football Playoff field has given more programs opportunities to realistically contend for a national championship. Still, while the format promotes more parity, elite programs like LSU have the talent and resources to feature consistently in the bracket. Unfortunately, that was not the case this year. Therefore, 2025 puts a lot of pressure on Brian Kelly to get his program back where it belongs. Adding players like Sydir Mitchell significantly helps in that effort.