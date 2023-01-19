Following four productive seasons at Oregon State, star linebacker Omar Speights is now headed to LSU.

“First-team All-Pac 12 linebacker Omar Speights has signed with #LSU.” wrote Brody Miller of The Athletic.

Speights, a former three-star recruit, was arguably the best linebacker to hit the transfer portal this off-season. After spending just one week in the portal, he has already found his new home.

Before officially joining Brian Kelly at LSU, Speights also visited Alabama.

Upon his arrival at LSU, Speights will have one year of eligibility remaining. He will join the defense and become an immediate starter within the group.

During his four years at Oregon State, Omar Speights was a starter each season. Over 55 career games, he recorded 304 total tackles, 147 solo tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five sacks, and three interceptions.

This past season, Speights played arguably the best football of his collegiate career. While taking the field in 13 total games, he recorded 39 solo tackles, 83 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one defended pass.

With his quality play on the field last season, Speights was also named an All-Pac-12 linebacker.

Following the end of the 2022 campaign, LSU lost most of their depth at the linebacker position. The group is now made up of several young players. But with the addition of Omar Speights, there is now a proven leader to headline the unit.

Heading into his fifth collegiate season, Speights could be in line for yet another massive season. By joining this LSU defense, he could see his draft stock skyrocket.