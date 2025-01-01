LSU football players rallied around star linebacker Whit Weeks after he picked up a scary injury in the Texas Bowl. The sophomore entered the matchup against Baylor having just been named First-team All-SEC. Weeks led the Tigers in tackles with 114 total while also recording 4 four passes defended, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

The Watkinsville, Georgia native unfortunately suffered an ankle injury in the bowl game that required him to be carted off the field. As Weeks was sitting in the cart, the entire LSU team came over to support the linebacker in a touching moment.

Expand Tweet

Whit Weeks would be a massive loss for the Tigers heading into 2025

First off, thoughts and prayers are with Weeks and his family. There's no sugarcoating that this is a potentially devastating loss for LSU heading into 2025. Since he came into Baton Rouge, head coach Brian Kelly has struggled to establish a consistent defensive identity. This fact is surprising, considering that Kelly frequently put together elite defense with his former team, Notre Dame.

Unfortunately, LSU has finished, at best, fourth-worse in the SEC over the past few years in scoring defense. The flaws in this unit were on full display in the Tigers' embarrassing loss to Alabama. Weeks is a crucial piece to LSU's defense, which is trying to take a step up in quality heading into 2025. Should the sophomore be out an extended period of time, Brian Kelly could be in a lot of trouble.

Many believe Kelly will be on the hot seat entering 2025. With the twelve-team College Football Playoff, the Tigers expect to make the field next season. The Tigers were in the hunt for a spot for much of 2024 until their loss to Alabama. However, the end result of an 8-4 regular season record is disappointing for a program with its NIL budget.

Overall, 2025 is a critical year for LSU's direction going forward. The Tigers rallying around Whit Weeks shows that a culture is being built in Baton Rouge. The question is if Weeks and Kelly will be given enough time to get this program back to where it belongs.