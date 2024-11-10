LSU football coach Brian Kelly is disappointed with how his team played against Alabama Saturday. The Tigers fell to the Crimson Tide in a 42-13 blowout.

“When you put on a jersey for LSU, there's a standard of football that those three letters on your jersey — it's a prerequisite, and we didn't live up to that. That's the disappointment,” Kelly said, per ESPN.

The Tigers dropped to 6-3 on the season, after losing a game the team desperately needed to keep pace in the SEC standings. LSU football even had a bye week ahead of time to prepare for the game.

“If you're watching the game, you're like, ‘What did these guys do for two weeks?'” Kelly added. “We have a scheme to stop the quarterback. We did not get that done, so I take responsibility for it. But we also have to put our players in the right position too to take advantage of what they're capable of doing. So we own it together, and we've got to get it fixed, because it's been a couple of weeks now.”

LSU gave up 420 yards of offense to Alabama, including a whopping 311 rushing yards. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe galloped for four touchdowns, and 185 rushing yards.

“We've got to come up with the right answers on what works best for the guys that we have, and it hasn't worked very well these last couple of games,” Kelly added.

Alabama is now 7-2 on the season.

LSU football is underachieving again this season

LSU had high expectations this season, as Kelly is entering his third campaign with the team. The Tigers started out the year on the wrong foot, losing to USC in the opener.

Since that loss, the Tigers found some wins and had high expectations once again heading into the Alabama game. There was a lot of fanfare before the contest, as LSU football decided to bring a live tiger into the stadium to excite the fans. That move was met with some blowback, and it didn't seem to help the team's performance much either. At one point, fans even threw debris onto the field due to their frustrations.

“If I was in the stands, I wouldn't be happy,” Kelly added. “I'm not advocating that you throw anything on the field. But I think it's like any other venue; I think you should use good judgment. But I wouldn't be happy if I was watching us play either. I wasn't pleased with the way I coached or played either.”

LSU football has now lost two games in a row. The squad must turn it around when it plays its next contest, against Florida on Saturday.