We're back for another betting prediction and pick to wrap to College Football season as we turn our attention towards the Kinder's Texas Bowl from NRG Stadium in Houston. The Baylor Bears (8-4) will take on the LSU Tigers (8-4) as both decorated programs look to put a bow on their winning seasons. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Baylor-LSU prediction and pick.

Baylor-LSU Last Game – Matchup History

The last meeting between the Baylor Bears and LSU Tigers was back in 1985 during the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. Baylor won the game 21-7 behind two passing touchdowns from QB Cody Carlson. LSU's only score came from a 79-yard punt return touchdown by Norman Jefferson as the Bears snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.

Overall Series: LSU leads the series 8-3.

Here are the Baylor-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-LSU Odds

Baylor: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

LSU: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 59.5 (-115)

Under: 59.5 (-105)

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baylor Bears own signature wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU this season. Despite starting the season with a 6-0 record, the Bears lost four of their last six games to end the season and couldn't take down ranked opposition on three separate occasions. They're still the betting favorites heading into this game and will effectively be playing a home game with this one taking place in Texas. This is also a big game for head coach David Aranda as he faces his former team in a bowl game that would mean a whole lot to him if he could win.

The Baylor Bears boast a high-powered offense that ranked third in the Big 12 with 434 yards per game. While they've historically been a pass-heavy offense, their running game has been sensational this season behind 1,000-yard rusher Bryson Washington. The push from the offensive line has been the difference in their success and if they're able to once again control the line of scrimmage, they should be able to run their offense efficiently as they've done all season. Look for Baylor to try and put some points up on the scoreboard during this one.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The LSU Tigers own signature wins over Oklahoma, Arkansas, and No.9 Ole Miss this season. It certainly wasn't the year they were hoping for in terms of missing the College Football Playoff, but they certainly have a chance to prove the muscle of the SEC in this matchup of rival conferences. LSU was eighth in the nation this season in average passing per game (315.3) behind quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. They also closed their season winning six of their last seven games, so expect the Tigers to roll with a ton of momentum heading into this game.

Despite their overall record, the Tigers went 5-3 in a stacked SEC this season and their strength of schedule certainly outweighs that of the Baylor Bears season. Unfortunately, the Tigers won't see their star wide receiver in Kyren Lacy playing in this bowl game as he's announced himself for the NFL Draft. This poses a perfect opportunity for other receivers lower on the depth chart to make an impact in this game and improve their stock for the upcoming year.

Final Baylor-LSU Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun matchup between two very spirited programs, but the crowd in Houston will be all for the Baylor Bears as betting favorites in this one. The Bears have gone an impressive 9-3 ATS this season and they're 6-1 when listed as the betting favorites by at least two points. LSU will certainly have to make up for the absence of their star players, but we should see a solid battle on the line of scrimmage from both teams as they battle for conference pride.

I suspect this game means a little more to Baylor than it does to LSU, especially with coach David Aranda looking for a sweet win against his former team. I expect Baylor to run the ball more effectively which will in turn open their passing opportunities down the field. We should see a high-scoring affair from both offenses, but we'll roll with the Baylor Bears to win outright and cover the spread.

Final Baylor-LSU Prediction & Pick: Baylor -2.5 (-110)