Former LSU football quarterback Rickie Collins is reportedly expected to join Syracuse via the college football transfer portal, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

LSU has been busy in the transfer portal, making a number of additions. However, losing Collins is far from ideal.

Collins spent two seasons at LSU, but only attempted seven total passes. In 2024, he went 5-5 through the air while recording 35 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown at the college football level, however.

Although he was a backup at LSU, Collins could become a starter at some point down the road at Syracuse. At the very least, he will provide depth for his new program. Syracuse has not been quite as active as the LSU football program in the transfer portal, but they are still looking for a way to improve.

Syracuse finished the 2024 season with a respectable 9-3 record. That mark was good for fourth in the ACC. However, they still want to take a step forward. Perhaps they can play at a more consistent level over the next couple of years.

Meanwhile, LSU went 8-4 while finishing sixth in the SEC. It was a difficult season at times for LSU, but they are a program with potential. It would not be surprising to see them also take a step forward soon.

All eyes are currently on the College Football Playoff. 2024 is the first season with the new playoff format, and it is expected to draw no shortage of attention. With that being said, there are plenty of teams already preparing for the 2025 campaign.

The college football transfer portal has been buzzing over the past few weeks. Many players are deciding to switch programs. The college football landscape will look quite different during the 2025 season. Syracuse and LSU football will certainly be programs worth keeping an eye on.