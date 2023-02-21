LSU Football star Malik Nabers was arrested Tuesday morning in New Orleans on an illegal weapons charge, according to WAFB.

The sophomore wide receiver was booked into the Orleans County Parish jail after being charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. Nabers was not required to post pond before being released on his own recognizance shortly thereafter. His arrest occurred around 9:00 p.m. local time on Monday, with records showing Nabers was not booked into jail until several hours later.

The LSU athletic department told WAFB that though officials were aware of his arrest, the school is waiting to glean additional details on the situation before issuing a statement.

Nabers broke out in 2022 after a promising freshman campaign in Baton Rouge.

The six-foot, 195-pound playmaker led the Tigers with 72 catches for 1,017 yards last season, also hauling in three touchdowns. Nabers saved his best for last, too, winning MVP honors of the Citrus Bowl after finishing with nine catches for 163 yards and a score in LSU’s 63-07 beatdown of Purdue.

After the game, Tigers coach Brian Kelly lauded Nabers, predicting he would emerge as LSU’s clear-cut No. 1 wideout in 2023.

“It’s his opportunity now,” Kelly said.

Nabers, a Youngsville, LA native, originally committed to Mississippi State in December 2020 as a four-star recruit out of Southside High School. He quickly changed his allegiance to the Tigers, though, then made an immediate impact in Death Valley the following fall, catching 24 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns during his true freshman season.