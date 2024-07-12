LOS ANGELES — The 2024 ESPYS was a spectacular event that featured plenty of star-power on the red carpet. LSU gymnastics and social media star Olivia Dunne was among the athletes/celebrities in attendance. Dunne, 21, is one of the most popular athletes in college sports and she took some time for an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints on the red carpet.

Olivia Dunne has become a “baseball girl” since dating Paul Skenes

Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes. Both athletes attended LSU, as Dunne is preparing to enter her fifth year at the university while Skenes was selected first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes was also recently named the starting pitcher for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game.

Dunne, who led LSU gymnastics to a national championship in 2024, is proud of everything Skenes has accomplished on the baseball field. In fact, Dunne even admitted that she has become a “baseball girl” since she began dating the star pitcher.

“You know what, I never thought I'd watch that much baseball in my whole life,” Dunne told ClutchPoints Thursday at the ESPYS. “But I'm a crazy baseball girl right now. I love watching, I love yelling my head off. And he's really good at what he does which makes it that much more fun.”

She is absolutely correct in her assessment that Skenes is “really good at what he does.” The 22-year-old rookie has pitched to a stellar 1.90 ERA across 11 games so far with the Pirates. He is an All-Star as aforementioned and is on track to receive serious National League Rookie of the Year consideration.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne is set to continue her college sports career.

Dunne wants to “win another national championship”

The LSU gymnastics team won the national championship in 2024. Dunne recently announced that she will be returning for a fifth season, and she intends to end her college career on a high note.

“Win another national championship with the team,” Dunne responded after I asked what her goals are for the 2025 season. “I mean, last year we broke boundaries, we made history and I would just love to do it again.”

Dunne has reached immense levels of popularity between her impressive gymnastics career in addition to her ever-growing social media following.

Dunne offers words of wisdom

Olivia Dunne has figured out how to find success in sports without question. So what is her advice for those who may want to follow in her footsteps?

“I would say never forget why you started,” Dunne said. “Whenever I have a hard day, I look back and I remember the little girl I once was and what drew me to the sport and why I love it so much. So just never lose your love for the sport.”