LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne confirmed Monday she will be returning for her final year of eligibility after competing in nine meets for the Tigers during the 2024 season.

“Not Dunne yet,” Dunne declared on X, formerly Twitter, where she received an outpouring of praise from fans. The communications studies major, known for her lucrative NIL deals reportedly amounting to $3.5 million, shared her reasons for staying with the team.

“Dear LSU, these past four years have changed my life,” Dunne said in her announcement video. “There's something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There's something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans. There's something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there's something about being part of a team that made school history. And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU. And that's why I'm here to say, I'm not Dunne yet.”

Dunne, who completed her senior year, played a pivotal role in the LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team winning their first-ever NCAA Championship in April.

Olivia Dunne on the Olympics, LSU return

Earlier this year, Dunne indicated that the Olympics were not in her future plans.

“I don’t think I’m going to try for the Olympics or anything after, since I once competed for Team USA and I closed that chapter and went to LSU,” She said previously.

Dunne, along with Elena Arenas, Haleigh Bryant and Chase Brock, were the four seniors on the 2023-24 gymnastics roster, which also featured seven graduate students. The LSU Tigers clinched their first NCAA title with a score of 198.225, surpassing California, Utah and Florida.

“The national championship, that was obviously the end goal,” Dunne has said. “That was the cherry on top of my senior year. It’s just so cool to be able to make history like with my whole team.”

Throughout her time at LSU, Dunne has secured several milestones, including a career-high score of 9.925 on bars in 2021 against Auburn and again in 2022 against Centenary. She also set a personal record of 9.90 on the floor against Alabama in 2022. Her academic achievements include being named to the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll and 2021 WCGA All-American team, as well as earning recognition on the 2021 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

After completing her senior year, Dunne has remained busy with frequent travel for her work as a social media influencer and model. Additionally, she is in a relationship with Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s MLB draft.

Dunne's popularity extends beyond the gym, largely due to her enormous social media presence with over 13 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. She has also become a prominent figure in the NIL era of college sports. In 2024, she made her second consecutive appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.