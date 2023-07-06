LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is doing everything she can to help female college athletes. Dunne is reportedly launching “The Livvy Fund,” which will be intended to help female college athletes with NIL deals, per On3 NIL.

Dunne is arguably the most famous college athlete in the country today. Her popularity has increased with various ventures outside of just gymnastics, as she's appeared in Sports Illustrated and is a star on TikTok.

She's made it clear that she wants to help her fellow female athletes though. Olivia Dunne is using her fame and fortune to help others, which is certainly respectable.

“I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports,” Dunne said about “The Livvy Fund.”

Dunne is also passionate about growing the sport of gymnastics. During an appearance on NELK's FULL SEND PODCAST, Dunne explained how she can increase interest in the sport.

“There's just so many different places that people follow me from,” Dunne said. “Like TikTok, there's people from Sports Illustrated, there's people that have been following my career for such a long time, it's hard to satisfy everyone's needs. I just feel like if you follow me for the gymnastics then awesome. But also, there's new eyes on me that maybe don't really care that much about the gymnastics but potentially could start watching the sport which is really cool to me.

“Bringing in a new audience, and new eyes to the sport, which is sick.”

Olivia Dunne is a celebrity without question, but is staying humble and focusing on her sport.