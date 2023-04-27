LSU gymnast and social media influencer, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne is the newest Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Sports Illustrated shared the news on Twitter this morning, Thursday, April 27th.

In the post, SI shared swimsuit photos of the athlete. Alongside that, they wrote, “Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim ’23 model is officially joining the pages of this year’s issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to feature her.”

Minutes later, Dunne responded to Sports Illustrated, “Thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thank you @SI_Swimsuit for making my dreams come true💕 https://t.co/FrHavBbita — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) April 27, 2023

Many had a lot to say about the move, among them was MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor, per TMZ. “The backlash she received for ‘leveraging’ her sexuality for endorsement dollars after the NIL restrictions were lifted is incorrect,” Day said. “We are here to celebrate this incredible young woman and encourage the world to respect and applaud Livvy and her fellow athletes for owning the blood, sweat and tears that have fueled a lifetime of achievements.”

At only 20 years old, Olivia Dunne is the highest earning NCAA female athlete as of 2022. She’s a former USA national team member and current LSU gymnast. Her specialty is floor exercise and the uneven bars. Dunne is also a social media personality, with millions of TikTok and Instagram followers. With the 2021 NCAA rule change that athletes could make money on their name, image, and likeness, Dunne’s earnings skyrocketed due to her media relevance.