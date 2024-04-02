The clash between LSU and Iowa is more than just basketball. It's a chess match that features Kim Mulkey and Lisa Bluder. This matchup sparks the best out of Caitlin Clark, Flau'jae Johnson, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Sydney Affolter, and Hannah Stuelke. The fact that it is happening in March Madness' Elite Eight in some of these stars' last season raises the stakes by a lot. Theatrics are also in order and there have been a lot of them. But, one stuck around more than others.
Reese hopes to retain their crown
Angel Reese was looking to send a message to Caitlin Clark before the Elite Eight game started. The LSU star placed a crown on their bench while the Iowa star was warming up, via Bleacher Report. While the two have clarified that there is no beef between them, fans still had a lot of reactions to this move, most of them signified that they were pumped up and excited for the game.
“She deserves all the crowns in this world,” a fan wrote about Angel Reese.
The LSU faithful also hyped her up, “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS!!! EAT YOUNG LADY EAT!!!”
An avid March Madness spectator loved the competitive spirit between both teams, “Angel Reese making sure LSU knows who the real royalty is before the game even starts!”
Other fans are already excited to see this rivalry in the big league, “The Clark and Reese rivalry is how to sell tickets, WNBA should take some notes and not complain all the time. You will surely have enough to pay your superstars.”
LSU vs. Iowa's first half
So far, the LSU stars have been standing on business. Angel Reese is leading the way for Kim Mulkey's squad. She has knocked down six out of 11 field goal attempts and went one of two in the free throw line for 13 points. Her domination also extended to the boards where she grabbed eight of them with three being offensive rebounds. In the first half, the Tigers legend also dished three assists.
Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, Haily Van Lith, and Mikaylah Williams have all been balling out as well. They have all combined for 29 points so far.
However, Iowa is not giving up and keeping the game close. Caitlin Clark has gone nuclear and went seven for 13 on her field goals and two of three in her free throws for 19 points. LSU may have forced her to turn the ball over but Clark has made up for it by delivering five dimes. Help is also around the corner for Iowa with Sydney Affolter recording 10 points and Hann Stuelke having six points and five boards at the moment.
It has just been a half and everything is close between these two teams. It only gets better from here as time winds down.