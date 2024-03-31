The rematch everyone has been waiting for is set for Monday. Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team will play Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey, and LSU in a rematch from last year's national championship.
While the two teams had to grind through the entire NCAA tournament last season to meet, Iowa and LSU will play one another with a Final Four berth at stake. The teams will face off in Albany, New York, and just like last time, Iowa opens as a -1.5-point favorite over the Tigers. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes are a slight favorite heading into the game; in addition to the -1.5-point spread, the Iowa moneyline (ML) is -124, while LSU ML is +102.
With tipoff not scheduled until 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, there is still plenty of time for the lines to move for the highly anticipated game.
LSU vs. Iowa: Odds for rematch one year in making
On April 2, 2023, LSU defeated Iowa in a classic national title game 102-85. Clark, who became the most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history this season, scored a game-high 30 points and recorded 8 assists despite the loss. Near the end of the game, Angel Reese famously made a gesture toward Caitlin Clark, sparking outrage and debate over sportsmanship.
This season, Iowa, a No. 2 seed in last year's NCAA tournament, has leveled up and was consistently among the best teams in the country. The Hawkeyes, who won the Big Ten tournament, clinched a No. 1 seed in this year's tournament.
LSU, on the other hand, haven't had as smooth of a ride getting back to the Elite Eight this year. The Tigers lost three games in SEC play this season, two more than last year, and again failed to win the SEC tournament thanks to a 79-72 loss to South Carolina.
The NCAA tournament hasn't been particularly easy for LSU either; the Tigers won by 10 against Rice before a blowout win over Middle Tennessee State that was very tight in the first half. In the Sweet Sixteen, LSU turned it on late to overcome a stiff challenge from UCLA and win 78-69.
Angel Reese on Caitlin Clark:
“She’s just a killer…” pic.twitter.com/2ipV5QDYxU
— Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) March 31, 2024
March Madness hasn't been as tough for Iowa, although its 64-54 win over West Virginia was anything but breezy. The Hawkeyes received what some say were favorable calls by the referees, and as a result, were able to pull away near the end of the game from the free-throw line. Iowa had a relatively simple time getting past Holy Cross in the first round and Colorado in the Sweet Sixteen, marking the second consecutive season the Hawkeyes had to overcome the Buffaloes to reach the Elite Eight.
In last year's Elite Eight, Iowa defeated Hailey Van Lith and the Lousiville Cardinals 97-83. This season, Van Lith will meet Iowa again at the same point but as a member of the LSU Tigers.
The Iowa-LSU game and Clark-Reese (and Van Lith) dynamic is certainly one of the most interesting in recent sports history, and Monday's matchup will likely be one to remember for quite some time.